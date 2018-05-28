What it means for a Rochester couple to be Gold Star Parents ahead of Memorial Day

For some, Memorial Day weekend means cookouts and celebrations. But for others, it’s a time to reflect on those they’ve lost.

Gold Star Families understand the cost of freedom. They’re referred to as Gold Star because servicemen and women are given blue stars when they begin serving in the military. A blue star only becomes gold if they never make it home.

NewsCenter’s Shannon Rousseau spoke with Dave and Kay Swenson, a Gold Star Family from Rochester, at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial ahead of Memorial Day. The couple lost their 21-year-old son, Cpl. Curtis Swenson, eight years ago after he was killed in Afghanistan.