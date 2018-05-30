City of Geneva out of power after powerful afternoon storm

According to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag, the city came out mostly unscathed aside from power lines and trees falling.

Community members worked hard to clean up the fallen limbs.

At one home, the top portion of a tree fell off and barely hit the edge of the home.

Neighbors came by to remove the debris so the 94-year-old owner wouldn’t have to worry.

Most if the issues in the area come from fallen power lines around Highway 35.

Barricades were put up while crews worked away.

And Sheriff Freitag says they were there for a reason.

"As soon as the utility companies get those lines up off the roads and they make that area safe we’ll remove that barricade as it happens," Sheriff Freitag said. "But until then, please don’t drive into this area if you don’t have to."

By the power companies best estimate, the power should have been back by 9 p.m..

However according to some residents KTTC talked to, the mayor has told them the lights wouldn’t be back on until after midnight.