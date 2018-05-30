Goodview police investigation underway after incident involving juveniles

The City of Goodview says an investigation is underway after two juveniles were detained at a city park. The incident happened on Memorial Day at LaCanne Park.

The city posted on its Facebook page that Goodview police were responding to a report of a fight involving about ten young people. The complaint indicated the kids were harassing people trying to enjoy the beach and a threat was made by one of them.

A video was posted to social media of a Goodview police officer detaining two of the males involved. When police learned they were juveniles, the boys were released from custody to the care of their mother. The city says charges are pending.

After a portion of the police response was captured on video and posted on Facebook, the City says Goodview police will be conducting an investigation to ensure the situation was handled properly by the responding officer. The City of Goodview says, "The Department is committed to maintaining public safety and addressing concerns of all community residents and visitors."

