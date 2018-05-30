Highway 14 expansion becomes reality

Bottles of champagne came out Wednesday in Claremont to mark an expansion of Highway 14. Supporters of the funding came together to celebrate the good news. The expansion between Owatonna and Dodge Center comes 25 years after its first Environmental Impact Study was completed in 1993. Commerce and safety have been big issues associated with the highway, so supporters of the funding say they’re proud of the accomplishment.

"You know, it’s probably one of the biggest points of my life other than my kids being born," says District 24 State Senator John Jasinski, "It’s a big thing. It was the biggest thing I heard knocking on doors through Steele County and Waseca County and Dodge and Rice. And so, we wanted to get it done. It’s a big accomplishment. It’s been tried to be done for 25 years."

The project is being funded with a 400-million-dollar appropriation for the Corridors of Commerce program.