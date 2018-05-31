Korean War Veterans advocate tours country to thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Korean War veterans advocate Hannah Kim is on a mission to not only promote peace on the Korean peninsula, but to also thank Korean war veterans for their service and sacrifice.

She’s doing that by visiting Korean War memorials in all 50 states, and on Thursday she visited Rochester.

She presented a commemorative wreath as a way to honor and remember those who served and helped to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim thanked every single person who attended the small ceremony.

She said she realized that she wanted to permanently honor Korean War veterans when she visited the Korean War memorial in Washington D.C.

"I just couldn’t stop crying. It really broke my heart and almost even embarrassed me that both as a Korean and American, I knew so little about this war," she said.

Kim said she hopes to educate young people about the war, its history and it’s impact.

"It says in the bible there is no greater love than that who would lay down his life for another. And you know what? They made the ultimate sacrifice,They exemplified and demonstrated the greatest love of all," she said

Her visit and her efforts could not be more timely, as we’re about two weeks away from the planned Summit between the United States and North Korea.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un said the summit could put an end to the history of war between North and South Korea.

Ten years ago, Kim began her journey of activism on behalf of Korean War veterans, who she calls her grandpas.

"To meet with so many whom I call my grandpas because if they didn’t fight in Korea I wouldn’t be here. It’s been extremely humbling," she said.

Kim is now in state number 21 of her 50 state, 70 city, 90 day journey across America to honor veterans, and advocate for peace in the Korean Peninsula.

"It’s been almost 70 years. There are so many families of the POW, MIA’s, 177 Minnesotans who are still yearning for their loved ones because their remains have not been found. And it’s of course because North Korea and South Korea are divided," said Kim. "And so, hoping that the current peace talks would be successful so the recovery operations will resume."

Kim even said it’s thanks to these war veterans that South Korea was able to become a prosperous nation.

"The Korean War veterans fought for my mother county, right? The freedom of South Korea. Which now, from the ashes of war, has risen to you know the eleventh largest economy in the world. That’s a miracle in itself," she said. "I just want to say thank you people that made me me. And without them I wouldn’t exist."

Kim said she encourages people to visit a memorial near them and say thank you to the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.