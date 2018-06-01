Sheriff Kevin Torgerson responds to immigration rally set for this afternoon

Activists from Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, or C-U-R-E, are addressing their concerns about immigration policy.

A rally is scheduled for 3 o’clock this afternoon at the Rochester Government Center.

The group said on their Facebook page that "Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson has been collaborating with ICE to deport our immigrant neighbors. This must stop now!"

C-U-R-E argues that families are being separated by current Federal immigration laws.

Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson responded to the upcoming rally Friday morning.

He said Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office does not honor ICE detainers.

Torgerson says he has been reaching out to the Latino community to help dispel any fears they have about reaching out to local law enforcement.

He also provided "Know your rights" or "Conoce Tus Derechos" cards in Spainish for residents to refer to.

