Tim Pawlenty visits Rochester during gubernatorial race

Tim Pawlenty traveled across Minnesota Monday, making his case for the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Pawlenty and Lieutenant Governor candidate, Michelle Fischbach, stopped at Rochester International Airport Monday afternoon, sharing their vision for Minnesota.

The two commented on several policy agenda items, including health care, social security and education.

Pawlenty also commented that it’s important to democratize the electoral decision-making process, and bring in as many voices as possible beyond the delegates at the convention.

While he did not seek an endorsement by the Republican Party, Pawlenty says that no endorsement is advantageous for the gubernatorial race.

"We’re going to be able to offer ourselves to a broader group of voters in a way that, I think, will not just hopefully unite the Republican party, but draw in and attract some Independents and even some Democrats," Pawlenty said.

Pawlenty also said that not having an endorsement will allow voters to decide who they want their candidate to be through the primary election in August.

The GOP endorsed Jeff Johnson for governor last weekend on June 2.