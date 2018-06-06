Authorities searching for man wanted for burglary and criminal sexual conduct

The search is on for a man wanted for burglary and criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a Complaint Warrant was issued on Tuesday, June 5 for the arrest of Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30. Coleman is wanted for 1st Degree Burglary and 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for an incident that occurred on Sunday, June 3 in Stewartville.

Coleman is 6’6’’ weighs approximately 250 pounds. Coleman was last seen driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban Maroon in color with Indiana license plate 228TLS

If you know the whereabouts of Coleman, please contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.