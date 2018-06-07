It’s back – Thursdays on First and Third returns for the summer

It should be a beautiful day to make your way to downtown Rochester to enjoy the first Thursdays on First and Third of 2018.

An estimated 18,000 people will flock to the outdoor festival every week this summer to enjoy local music, food and more. That’s according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance, which organizes the street festival.

165 different vendors will line the streets throughout the summer, with musical performances at 11:30, 5 and 7.

The RDA says Thursdays on First and Third had an economic impact of more than $7.5 million last year.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. till 8:30 p.m.every Thursday through August 30th.

