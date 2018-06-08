Trump faces world leaders at G7 Summit

President Trump lands in Quebec, Canada to join leaders of the world’s strongest economic powers for the G7 Summit.

Disagreements on trade will be front and center at the meeting.

One of the biggest disagreements- new tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

President Trump fired back, saying "We’re going to deal with the unfair trade practices. if you look at what Canada Mexico, the European union all of them have been doing to us for many many decades, we have to change it."

Anger and frustration seems to be building among allies inside the meeting as protesters have been taking to the streets in Quebec City.

The White House has announced President Trump will leave earlier than originally planned.

He will depart Saturday morning, several hours before the G7 meetings end.

This means he will miss talks on climate and the environment.