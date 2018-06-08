Tuition changes could be coming to University of Minnesota students
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is meeting Thursday and Friday, in the twin cities, to discuss a variety of items, including potential tuition changes.
Several of the university’s campuses could see a potential tuition freeze, which would include the Rochester campus.
UMR officials declined to speak about the possible freeze until the board of regents makes its decision, which is expected to come in some time Friday.