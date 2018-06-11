Storm sweeps through northeast Iowa

Communities in northeast Iowa are coming together after Saturday night’s big storm.

Emergency personnel worked long hours overnight in response to the weather. People in communities such as Mason City took shelter and it’s estimated that 50% of homes in town have had some weather damage. Emergency kits are being distributed by the local fire department. Mason City’s mayor says while the storm was difficult, he’s confident of the community’s ability to pull through.

"We’re gonna beat this thing," Mayor Bill Schickel explains, "And it’s amazing to me when you have a crisis like this, it’s difficult for everyone, but it also often times brings out the best in everyone. And you also get to meet nearby neighbors that you hadn’t had a chance to meet before because they might be in trouble or maybe you yourself may in trouble."

Communities such as Charles City and Rockford were also hit. Farmland near Charles City was drenched. Many homeowners in the Rockford area spent the day today cleaning tree branches and debris out of their yards.