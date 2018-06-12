Athlete of the Week – Matt Steiger, La Crescent Track & Field

La Crescent Senior Matt Steiger completed the distance double this past weekend at the Class A State Track Meet, winning both the 1600 and 3200 meter run. Last fall, Steiger was the Class A Cross Country Champion, making him the Distance Triple Crown Winner in Minnesota this year.

"It’s just a great feeling to see all my hard work come together," Steiger said. "It was just a really fun way to end the season and my career."

La Crescent Head Coach Mark Abraham has been coaching Track and Field for 42 years, and says this is unlike anything he has seen before.

"The Triple Crown is kind of unheard of, and I don’t think there’s been too many runners in state history that have done it," said Abraham. "He’s awfully special. You just don’t get that combination of everything that he’s got to put together and be able to win all three of those races pretty often."

Steiger has been an All-State selection six times in track, and three times in cross country. There’s target on his back when he runs, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I actually prefer [having a target on my back] better than seeing someone else put out a time and then having to chase that throughout the season. Being able to run fast during the season is just kind of confidence booster and all that. So when it comes to the state meet, I know I’ll be able to run with the other top guys in the state."

This spring, Steiger set the La Crescent records for the 800, 1600, and 3200. They previously belonged to three different individuals, but, now, they belong to Steiger.

"Matt has a great combination of natural ability, work ethic, and intelligence," said his head coach. "And, obviously, this year he was able to pull away from everyone."

Next fall, Steiger will head to Sioux Falls where he will run both Cross Country and Track and Field at Augustana. Needless to say, he’s champing at the bit.

"I’m really excited for that. I can’t wait to head out. I wish I could head out today," he said. "But, I just want to integrate into that team and become a good member of that team, and help them out. I know there are a lot of guys there faster than me, so I’m going to start out on the bottom, but I want to work my way up."

Matt Steiger of the La Crescent Lancers Track & Field team is this week’s KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

