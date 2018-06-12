Rochester’s Police North Station upgrades on hold

Even though Rochester’s north police station says ‘North Station,’ it’s not functioning that way.

"We do have approximately 21 employees, but they’re mostly in a support role or performing an administrative type function…the building is approximately 90 percent vacant at this time," said Capt. John Sherwin, RPD’s Interim Chief.

The latest proposal for the police station upgrades is estimated at $16.9 million. The upgrades and expansion of the building would be a bonding project that would require repayment of debt over a period of time. Interim Cheif John Sherwin says the city spent $3.7 million to purchase the property and make initial upgrades. The council plans to review the start of a baseline budget next month.

Sherwin says he estimates this project will begin in 2020.