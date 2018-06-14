The Compassion Experience comes to Rochester

A powerful piece of hope and hardship comes to Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Northwest Rochester. It brings the realities of poverty close to home.

The Compassion Experience is an exhibit that travels around the country. It highlights personal stories of youth living in poverty in developing countries.

The 1,700 square foot exhibit is highly interactive and visitors are transported to a different world.

It’s run by Compassion International, a child sponsorship program.

This exhibit features stories from Uganda and the Philippines.

You can take the free tour Thursday through Sunday.

