Former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama’s daughter holds estate sale this weekend

If you lived in Rochester between 1979 and 1995, the name Chuck Hazama is going to ring a bell.

Originally from Maui, the second-largest of the Hawaiian Islands, Hazama served as Rochester’s mayor for 16 years. He served from 1979 until his resignation in 1995.

But in recent years, he’s developed a disease that impacts nearly six million Americans. As a result, his daughter will hold an estate sale at his former home, located at 972 11 1/2th Street Southwest, on Saturday.

"The reason I’m clearing it out is because I’d like to get the house sold this summer," said Ann Hazama. She’s been clearing out the house for the past 18 months. Most items have already been donated or given out. What’s left are the final remnants of her mother and father.

Her father, Chuck Hazama, was the 42nd mayor of Rochester. He moved to the Med City in 1966 after accepting a job with the YMCA.

"We had a garage sale last month and people stopped by. When they found out it was his house and they said, ‘oh we love him!’ she said with a laugh.

She told her father about the sale, but decided it would be best if he didn’t attend as it might be stressful for him.

Two of Hazama’s friends stopped by the home on Friday, one day ahead of the garage sale. They spoke highly of the man beloved by so many.

"Wonderful. Buoyant, outgoing. Once he met somebody he knew them forever," added Hazama’s longtime friend, Lorna Bluhm. "He had such a personality that you could not forget."

Hazama no longer lives at the light turquoise colored home in southwest Rochester. Instead, he lives one mile away at The Waters on Mayowood.

"[We] moved him there in 2015. He was independent living and we moved him to memory care last summer."

After developing Alzheimer’s disease three years ago, Ann decided this was the best place for her father.

"He’s doing well, but his memory is declining. It’s a tragic disease that’s affecting many families, but he still remembers me so that’s a good sign."

The money earned from the estate sale will go towards helping take care of her father.

If you would like to send a note or card to Former Mayor Hazama, send letters to: