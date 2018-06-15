Rochester art gallery celebrates new home

The Southeastern Minnesota Visual Arts Center is starting a new tradition to celebrate its new home.

The SEMVA Gallery moved to South Broadway Avenue back in September, coming up with the idea to host member art receptions throughout the summer.

Thursday’s event focused on showcasing the works from Beth Sievers, Joel DesLauriers, and Judy Saye-Willis.

Each artist with their own unique style on display.

"I do encaustic art, so it’s a mixture of beeswax, tree resin and then I use oil paint for pigment and then I paint while it’s warm on a pour surface and typically I use wood," said Sievers.

While DesLauriers added, "It’s really an event to give Beth and I a chance to show our art, kind of specifically ours a little bit tonight, but it’s really about getting to people to come down here and see the gallery."

SEMVA plans to host more art more receptions throughout the year, featuring different artists each time.