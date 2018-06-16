Bands compete in Harry Wenger festival in Owatonna

Students dedicated to music competed in the 9th annual Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival in Owatonna Saturday afternoon.

13 bands from all over the area marched through downtown Owatonna. The event was named after Harry Wenger, a local high school band director known as the "Music Man." Students interested in being music men and women came out today and had a great time.

"I think it’s a really great community to be in," explains Dassel-Cokato Senior Marlayna Lambrecht, "because you learn how to do teamwork and lots of different like skills that you can have later on for life."

Ann Miller and Leslea Partridge are both involved in organizing the March. One thing they enjoy coming out to see is the talent of students.

"They have to have stamina, they have to have artistic presentation, they have to be solid musicians to be able to do what they do," says Partridge, speaking of the talent of students.

"It’s a competition and it’s an event that allows the kids and the schools to present what they’ve worked so hard on," Miller explains.

The March also gives students a chance to show off school spirit.

"Our theme this year is the 300, so it’s kind of like the Trojans and fighting and Spartans and stuff like that," says Tabitha Williams, a Dassel-Cokato junior, "So, it’s kind of fun to go out there and I’m actually a spear myself. So, it’s kind of fun to be able to go out there and showcase our entire show and be able to scare people and be like this is really what we do."

Prizes were awarded for categories such as Grand Champion, Drum Major, Color Guard, Wind Section, and Percussion Section.

