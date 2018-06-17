Cheese Days continues on despite some doubt

We’re halfway through the year and that means it’s time for the cheesiest day of the year: Elgin Cheese Days.

The festival is in its 51st year, but was in serious doubt not too long ago.

The town feared it wouldn’t be able to put on the festival, because no one was able to run it, but thanks to several residents stepping up, this years Cheese Days went on as planned.

Some things to do at the festival include carnival rides, a petting zoo, horse rides, the kids pedal tractor pull contest and plenty of live music.

A local tradition that just had to continue on.

"That wasn’t an option, we were like ‘no we’re having this, we’re having this.’ Yeah, it wasn’t an option, that’s why we’ve spent a lot of time planning it. At one point it was either no Cheese Days or be apart of the committee, so I got together with my friend Heather, we talked about it two years ago Cheese Days and then signed my mom on and some other friends to join in," said Peggy and Lindsey Walch, Cheese Days Committee Members.

They say they’ve received many compliments from everyone who says they’re so glad Cheese Days were able to continue on.