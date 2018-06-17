Juneteenth celebration takes over Rochester park

June 19th or Juneteenth is an important day in both African-American history and U-S history.

The day celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. and in Rochester, it’s one of the first events going on as part of Rochesterfest.

Honoring this day in history is important for everyone involved, while having a celebration with music, food and games, among other activities.

Participants of all faiths and races celebrated Juneteenth and the unity of celebrating freedom.

"When we look at this day, a lot of times, because Africans that were in slavery, people think of it as black history, but this is all American history, these are things that happened in America," said W.C. Jordan, Rochester NAACP President.

"June 19th is a celebration of diversity, it’s a celebration of culture, it’s a celebration of achievement of Martin Luther King’s dream and as well as all of those of the people who want to see a united community in Rochester, Minnesota," added Minister Nale, High Priest of the Kingdom of God Ministries.

Saturday marks the 13th annual Juneteenth event in Rochester and the fifth year as part of Rochesterfest.