John Marshall standout Matthew Hurt was as good as gold on Saturday night, helping the U-18 USA Basketball Team defeat Canada 113-74 in the FIBA Americas Gold Medal Game. Hurt started all 6 games for the USA team, and averaged 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Stats vs. Canada in Gold Medal Game: 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3P), 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists