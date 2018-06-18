All this week, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County are honoring "10 Who Make a Difference."

Sherrie Decker is of Rochester has touched the hearts and lives of hundreds. During a visit to Mayo Clinic, Decker heard four words no parent ever wants to hear, "Your child has cancer." Her daughter was diagnosed with bone cancer at 7-years-old and later had her leg amputated. She says this experience has changed her perspective on what’s most important in life.

Eager to make a difference, she co-founded the non-profit organization "Brighter Tomorrows" in 2007 with other parents whose child was also diagnosed with cancer.

Decker believes no family should have to face a childhood cancer diagnosis on their own, and she spends every week visiting families in the hospital offering 24/7 support.