3 garage doors damaged over weekend, sheriff’s office investigating

Byron residents are told to be on the lookout after three garage doors were reported damaged Sunday morning.

Captain Scott Behrns of Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office believes the vandalism likely happened sometime Saturday night. One garage door was damaged in the in the 800 block of 9th Avenue Northwest. Two more were damaged in the 900 block of Rolling Heights Court Northeast.

It may cost more than $1,000 to replace each one. Capt. Behrns says the doors appear to have been struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information on how the door were hit should call Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477.