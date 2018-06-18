Mayo Clinic Health System updates Albert Lea cancer center

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea opened its newly remodeled cancer center on Monday afternoon.

The remodel focused on patient privacy and individuality, and is the first major remodel since the center opened in 1999.

Workers installed new dividers in the treatment area, updated flooring and wall decor, and renovated exam rooms.

Also included was an update to the center’s entrance that provides a comforting environment, which patients say is an important part of their treatment process.

"Everyone’s very accommodating here," said Mary Graham. "You know, they know your name and they remember things you said a few weeks ago that you were doing, and so yeah, it does really have a small-town feel, and being from a small town, that’s really nice."

The renovation was made possible through donations from patient families and the Naeve foundation, totaling about $700,000.

There is an open house for the public tomorrow, June 19, from 4 to 6pm.