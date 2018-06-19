With Rochesterfest in full swing this week, Soldiers Field Park was the sweetest place to be Monday evening with the 23rd annual ice cream social.

Included in that fun, was the ice cream eating contest.

But there was a catch, spoons were not allowed, so of course things got a little messy.

Everyone who participated was competing for the first time, but that lack of "experience" didn’t faze the winner Brad Becker.

"Well I got some coaching, last minute coaching this afternoon from last year’s winner, Steve Lange," said Becker. "So I appreciate his help and shout out to him."

Becker won by eating approximately three scoops of ice cream in just 50.3 seconds.