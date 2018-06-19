365 days of shirts culminates at Rochesterfest

365 days ago, Rochester Fest was just beginning and the "Rochester T-Shirt Tribute" was just beginning too.

John Sievers had the idea of wearing a local Rochester shirt each day of Rochester fest and then the idea blossomed.

With the help of Rochester area non-profits, businesses and organizations, Sievers wore a different Rochester shirt every day for the past year.

Monday marking the 365th day of the tribute, where he donned this year’s Rochesterfest shirt and organized a group picture with all of those who helped him along the way.

"I love living in Rochester and it was just kind of a cool way to honor the stuff I like in Rochester and it kind of had a little tribute to things that make our community caring, healthy, positive, creative place to live. I had a lot of fun with it and I met a ton of people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. I learned about from everything from curling to roller derby," said Sievers.

He also added that he actually still has about 40 shirts left that he’s received and the hardest part of the tribute was packing for vacations.