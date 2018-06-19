Home invader caught on home camera

A Rochester family spent Father’s Day installing security alarms rather than enjoying the day.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Rochester police notified Jennifer Stam they found the contents of her husband’s wallet scattered across a neighbor’s yard.

The couple’s security camera, happened to capture the intruder entering their home, picking up a pair of sunglasses and wallet before leaving just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

They lost less than $50 in cash, credit and debit cards, and a driver’s license.

What concerned Stam the most, the intruder was less than a foot away from her two children.

"The boys were sleeping, right where I’m sitting," said Stam. "The intruder was right behind me in the kitchen. The boys were inches away all of it and none of us heard anything so he was very quiet. He was only here about two and a half minutes, but enough to make us feel extremely violated."

Stam wants to remind people to always double check that their doors are locked and even consider investing in a security system.