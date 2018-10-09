Matt’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

We’re in for a turbulent next 24 hours in the weather department so get ready to buckle up! Showers and thunderstorms are likely through this evening and tonight as our latest storm system moves across Iowa and into southern Minnesota. While the risk for widespread severe weather should remain low for southeast Minnesota, I can’t rule out a couple stronger storms for northeast Iowa with wind being the main concern.

Temperatures may actually rise tonight with readings by Wednesday morning rising into the lower 60s for the area thanks to strong, southerly winds. This warmth doesn’t last for long as a potent cold front swings across southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning shifting our winds from the south to the west. This should lead to steady temperatures through the morning, but then falling temperatures through the afternoon with readings in the mid 40s by late Wednesday afternoon!

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday with rain finally wrapping up by Wednesday evening. While we see rain from this system, snow will be the story across northern Minnesota from tonight through Wednesday night where several inches of the white stuff may pile up by Thursday morning!

The rest of the the the work week looks chilly with high temperatures stuck in the low to mid 40s for Thursday and Friday. We may see a widespread frost or freeze for the area Thursday night and into Friday morning as low temps dip into the upper 20s! We stay chilly right into this weekend with highs ranging from the lower 50s on Saturday to the mid 40s by Sunday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday trend towards drier weather thanks to high pressure moving in across the Upper Midwest, but we may need to deal with more clouds than sun at times. While spotty rain showers return for Sunday, don’t expect a washout!