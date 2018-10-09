Ted’s Tuesday Noon Weather

Unfortunately, it’s more of the same for us with our weather today as low clouds and light rain will continue to dominate the area. A large storm system well to our southeast is feeding this moisture into the Upper Mississippi Valley, making for a cloudy and damp environment for the region.

We’ll have occasional rain all day with isolated thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with some 60s east of Rochester where some warmer air is available. Our north winds will remain light through the day.

Heavier thunderstorms will be possible tonight with an inch or two of rainfall and temperatures will hover in the 50s as that storm system approaches from the southwest.

We’ll have gray skies with occasional light rain Wednesday as the storm system moves through the heart of our area. Winds will turn to the west in the afternoon and become rather gusty. High temperatures in the midday will be in the upper 50s with falling temperatures late in the day as the rain chances then taper off.

Cold, raw, northwest winds will draw in drier air for Thursday behind the departing storm system, but sunshine may take all day to break through the clouds. High temperatures Thursday will only be in the lower 40s and you can bet those northwest winds will make it feel a lot colder than that as they’ll reach the 30 to 35 mile per hour range all day.

After a bright and cool Friday that will feature a hard freeze in the morning and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 40s, we’ll have increasing clouds Saturday with rain chances rolling in for Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.