Matt’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

We started out with promising temperatures for the day and even a bit of sunshine! Too bad it’s all down hill from here on out! Westerly winds picked up around the midday and temperatures have been falling steadily from the 60s this morning to the upper 40s late this afternoon. Our latest storm system will continue to lift across the Upper Midwest tonight leaving colder air in its wake across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Strong, westerly winds will continue to gust up to 35 mph at times tonight as low temperatures fall off into the lower 30s.

Thursday features chilly conditions as high temperatures remain stuck in the upper 30s to lower 40s along with northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph. The one speck of good news is that we may manage some sunshine by the afternoon, which may feel nice despite the frigid winds!

Our first widespread frost and/or freeze of the season is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning as low temperatures fall off into the low to mid 20s. This should be cold enough to put an end to most folks gardens across the area and put an end to the growing season. Friday remains cool with high temperatures reaching the lower 40s under partly sunny skies.

This weekend will remain cold, although Saturday may feature slightly warmer conditions when compared to the end of this week. Look for clouds to increase in coverage through Saturday afternoon with high temperatures topping the lower 50s. A cold front may touch off a light rain shower Saturday evening into Saturday night and will lead to another cool down for the second half of the weekend. Sunday trends drier with partly sunny skies and high temperatures topping the lower 40s!