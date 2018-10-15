Matt’s Monday Evening Forecast

Say it isn’t snow! Many of us woke up Sunday morning to the scene of snowflakes flying through the air across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The 1.6 inches of snow that we saw on Sunday here in Rochester was the 7th earliest first measurable snowfall on record and broke the daily snowfall record for October 14th of 0.6 inches set back in 2009. Our average first measurable snowfall is November 5th while our average first 1 inch snowfall occurs on November 22nd. Needless to say, the snow is a bit early this year!

The good news is that, at the moment, there is no snow in the forecast for this week as temperatures begin to moderate. In fact, outside of a brief rain shower threat for Friday and Saturday, the next 7 days is looking fairly dry with regards to precipitation which should come as good news for farmers looking to get out into the fields for harvest!

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the upper 50s for Thursday and Friday. Expect blustery, southwest winds for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies as a storm system passes across northern Minnesota. We should manage for sunshine for the midweek thanks to high pressure before clouds thicken up late in the day on Thursday with a slight chance for a rain shower early in the day on Friday.

This weekend may trend cooler once again as a cold front sweeps across the area sometime Saturday afternoon or evening. This front may have just enough moisture to touch off a shower or two for Saturday afternoon or evening. High temperatures this weekend fall back into the mid to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies expected for the second of the weekend.