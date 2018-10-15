Ted’s Monday Noon Weather

We have some bright and chilly weather ahead of us to start the work week as sunshine and slightly warmer weather will help us move toward more fall-like weather after a wintry Sunday. Skies will slowly clear off through the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon to help temperatures reach the lower 40s, melting much of our snow pack. A raw westerly breeze will certainly add a chill to the air, occasionally gusting to 25 miles per hour later in the day.

Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s this evening, but as warmer air builds in overnight, temperatures will actually climb a bit. Southwest winds will be rather brisk, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.

We’ll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine Tuesday, but winds will be rather gusty again as a cold front slides through the region in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the midday before falling off a bit later in the day.

Temperatures will warm a little more for the end of the week with mid and upper 50s possible by Thursday and Friday, but there may be some spotty rain showers Thursday night and Friday morning.

The weekend looks chilly again with a few sparse rain showers Saturday and high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid and upper 40s.