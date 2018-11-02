Ted’s Friday Noon Weather

After a pleasant stretch of sunny, comfortable days, clouds and rain chances are now beginning to take over the region as we approach the weekend. A weak storm system is moving through the Missouri Valley to our west today, spreading clouds and a few sparse light rain showers in our direction. We’ll have limited sunshine through much of the day, especially west of I-35 with occasional sprinkles and perhaps a brief, light rain shower in that area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a light east breeze.

There will be a slight chance for a couple of sprinkles this evening, but otherwise things look a little drier until a larger storm system brings additional rain chances for the weekend. Low temperatures overnight will be in the mid 30s.

That upcoming storm system will slowly work its way in from the northwest on Saturday, keeping things gray and rather wet for the next couple of days. Look for increasing rain chances through Saturday with rain likely through Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with a brisk breeze and rainfall totals are expected to be more than half an inch.

After a brief break from rain chances on Monday, another storm system will bring light rain Monday night and Election Day Tuesday and high temperatures will remain in the seasonable 40s.

A very cold air mass will blow in on harsh northwest winds next Wednesday. We’ll have occasional sunshine next Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the 30s which is ten to 15 degrees below the seasonal average.