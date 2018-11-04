Rochester Public Library celebrates Day of the Dead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Halloween has come and gone, and now some families in Rochester are celebrating another annual tradition.

The Rochester Public Library hosted a Day of the Dead Open House Saturday and Sunday for families to learn all about the holiday.

Day of the Dead, or “Dia de los Muertos” is observed each year in Mexico to celebrate the lives of family members and friends who have passed on.

Families could decorate sugar skulls, make tissue paper marigolds, and create masks and buttons.

They also could write down favorite memories of loved ones who have passed away and post them onto a community memory board.

“The kids really enjoy it,” said Heather Acerro, Head of Youth Services. “I think they have a lot of fun learning about a different way to celebrate and they enjoy sharing memories with their families, and there are some really great conversations that happen in this room over the weekend.”

Day of the Dead was celebrated in Mexico from October 31st to November 2nd.