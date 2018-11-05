Athlete of the week – Peyton Suess, Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – If you don’t know who Peyton Suess is by now, you haven’t been paying attention. The Kasson-Mantorville star is the best volleyball player in Southeastern Minnesota, if not the entire state. She’s a 3-time All-State Player, 5-year varsity mainstay, and one of 5 2018 Miss Volleyball Finalists.

“I think just since when I was younger, I know when I first started playing varsity, I kind of set the stakes pretty high for myself,” she said.

And now she’s reaping the benefits. This past weekend, Suess led the top-ranked KoMets back to the state tournament for the third year in row. In the Section 1AA semifinal against second-ranked Stewartville, Suess had 29 kills. And then in the Section Championship game against Lake City, the senior star amassed 25.

“I think every year we’ve had goals and every time the stakes get higher and higher,” said Suess. “It’s really good to see that our hard work has paid off and we’re checking [a trip to the state tournament] off the list.”

Suess’s accomplishment’s are almost too many to list. She’s already the KoMets’ all-time leader in kills and blocks, and has been named all conference 5-times. KM head coach Adam Van Oort has coached Peyton for 6 years. None of her many feats surprise him.

“I think when you’re really good, and you’re actually good, you don’t have to prove it to anybody anymore. You’re just confident,” VanOort said. “I’ve coached her since she was in 7th grade. She’s a great kid and she does have a good head on her shoulders.”

The KoMets have never won a state title in volleyball, and their senior leader says the team is laser-focused on that goal.

“I think since the beginning of the season, we’ve been riding on the idea that we can be a state championship team. We just have to put in the effort and the work. It’s kind of cool to see that we’re this close.”

Peyton Suess, of the Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball team, is this week’s KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.