5pm Interview: Festival of Trees 2018

Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an annual event that’s guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

The 33rd annual Festival of Trees is coming up November 23 – 25, with the Opening Night Gala on November 20.

The event helps Hiawatha Homes continue its mission of providing quality services to people with disabilities in our community.

There are many fun activities for families, including DiverseAbility Day that Friday.

KTTC’s Caitlin Alexander and Erin O’Brien are excited to emcee this event again this year.

Watch the attached video to learn more about all the fun!