5pm Interview: Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It is back this holiday season by popular demand!

The Rochester Repertory Theatre is again preparing to present “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” starting Black Friday.

The show is about a group of actors who are tired of performing Charles Dickens’s holiday classic year after year and decide to perform every Christmas story ever told.

Tickets cost $22 for the general public. There are discounts available. You may purchase tickets and learn more about the show here.

You may also call 507-289-1737.

The show runs:

November 23-24, 29

December 2, 6-9