Athlete of the Week – Alex Folz, Spring Grove Football

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – State semifinal football games are supposed to be close. In theory, you have the four best teams in the state competing for a shot at the Prep Bowl. But Spring Grove’s contest against Cromwell-Wright was anything but. Quarterback Alex Folz accounted for 464 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Lions’ 48-12 rout to make it back to the Prep Bowl for the second year in a row. But as a true son of Southeastern Minnesota, Folz won’t take any of the credit.

“When it comes to the stats, that’s just my teammates,” he said. “The line giving me time to throw balls, and then just hitting quick, short little routes and my wide receivers doing the rest. Downfield blocking. All my stats come from them.”

Undefeated and fourth-ranked Cromwell-Wright hadn’t faced a spread offense all season entering the contest, and it showed. Spring Grove Head Coach Zach Hauser knew that was a weakness he had to exploit.

“The game plan going in was to be able to throw the ball a lot,” Hauser said. “Cromwell has a good run defense, and we just wanted to give Alex as many chances to find his weapons on the edges.”

And find his weapons he did. Folz’s stats this season are mind-boggling — the senior signal caller has rushed for 2,349 yards, passed for 2,251 more, and is responsible for 66 touchdowns. That’s an average of 5 touchdowns per game, as the Lions seek to repeat as State Champions.

“To be able to come back and have a chance to repeat what we did last year, it’s a great feeling,” said Folz. “I know our town is behind it and ready for it. All the guys, we’ve worked for it all season, and we’re ready to do it.”

The Lions will go for back-to-back titles this Friday at 10 a.m. when they take on fifth-ranked Mountain Lake Area. Alex Folz of the Spring Grove Lions is this week’s KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.