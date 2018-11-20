Festival of Trees Opening Night Gala supports Hiawatha Homes Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s sign that Christmas is right around the corner.

The Festival of Trees – A Celebration of Giving, benefiting the Hiawatha Homes Foundation, is this week at the Mayo Civic Center.

More than 100 Christmas trees decorated by the community are on display.

Tuesday night at the opening gala, event underwriters got to run and claim their tree to take home at the end of the week.

There was also live entertainment, along with shopping opportunities and a live and silent auction.

The Festival opens back up to the public this Friday through Sunday.

There are several special events throughout the weekend.

You can find the full schedule here.