5pm Interview: Toy Drive for Gage East Empowerment Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several groups are teaming up to host a toy drive for the Gage East Empowerment Center while celebrating local music and art at the same time.

Organizers ask that attendees bring an unwrapped toy.

They say this toy drive is especially meaningful, because Gage East helps children in need pick out a gift for a family member. It teaches an important lesson about giving this holiday season.

Musicians Jack Hilliker and Pat Egan will perform at the event. Artist Grace Bigler will be displaying her work as well.

The event is Tuesday, December 11th at Canvas & Chardonnay, and all ages are welcome.

Doors will open at 6:30 and music will begin at 7.

Tickets are $7 pre-show or $10 at the door

Sponsors of the event are the Rochester Posse, Rochester Art Heads, Canvas and Chardonnay and Taco JED.