5pm Interview: Non-Profit Connect Night at Ranfranz & Vine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents and businesses are invited to another Non-Profit Connect Night to make contacts and get more involved in the community.

The event always seeks to support three area non-profit organizations. This time around, Interconnection is highlighting Bear Creek Services, the Jeremiah Program, and the Sanneh Foundation.

This Non-Profit Connect Night is scheduled between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes Wednesday, December 12th.

Watch the attached video for more information about these events.