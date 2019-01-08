Around Town: Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The countdown continues to the 65th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC.

The telethon starts January 19 at 8 p.m. and continues to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It’s the longest running, locally produced telethon in the country.

The 5th District Eagles Cancer Telethon is a non-profit charity dedicated to raising funds in support of cancer research. Through the years, millions of dollars has been raised through the joint effort of volunteers and community organizations.

Money raised is used to help fund cancer research at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Homel Institute for Cancer Research and U of M Masonic Cancer Center.

The telethon is produced live from Mayo Civic Center. The public is welcome.

For more information: https://www.eaglescancertelethon.org/News