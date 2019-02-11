Athlete of the Week – Matthew Hurt, John Marshall Boys Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Truth be told, Matthew Hurt could be our Athlete of the Week every single week. The 6-9 senior star leads the state in scoring at 37 points per game, and is the only McDonald’s All-American in Southeastern Minnesota’s history.

But this last week, Hurt was on another level — totaling 124 points and 46 rebounds with wins over Austin, Red Wing, and Mayo. On Saturday, he scored 46 points, including 8 of his team’s 10 in overtime, in their 5 point win over Mayo.

“Mayo is our crosstown rival,” Hurt said. “We were really amped up [for that game]. We were excited for that game.”

While everyone sees his counting numbers, it was Hurt’s defense that truly shined Saturday against the Spartans. Hurt held Division I prospect Mason Madsen to 3-17 shooting, a key to the Rockets’ win.

“I think Saturday was probably his most complete game quite possibly in his career at John Marshall,” said Rockets Head Coach Jim Daly. “He scored 46 points, grabbed [16 rebounds], and defended one of the better players in our area for 3 of 17 shooting.”

Hurt’s talent is limitless, and opposing coaches know how high his ceiling as a basketball player can be.

“Matthew is at a different level,” said Mayo Head Coach Luke Madsen. “Matthew is probably a one-and-done kid at the college level that will be playing in the NBA in two years.”

Hurt has already accomplished so much in his high school career – he’s the all-time leading scorer in state history for big schools, and is just 1 of 9 players to score 3,000 points. But the thing that has been motivating Hurt is an age-old JM problem — Lakeville North and the Section Championship game.

“Win the Section title, that’s my last goal I want to check off the box,” he said. “I thought about it every day in the offseason, and especially because we were so close last year. I think this year with the team we have, I think we can get over the hump.”

Matthew hurt of the John Marshall Boys Basketball team is this week’s KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.