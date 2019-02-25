Athlete of the Week – Grant Reeves, Mayo Spartans Swimming

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If Mayo’s Grant Reeves was in the pool this year, there was a good chance everyone else is going to lose. In Reeves’ 13 individual events at meets this year, he got first 13 times. A perfect record.

“That was my goal,” he said. “This whole year I don’t want to lose a race. I want to go to state this next weekend and win both of my events. I’m feeling confident. I’m feeling strong.”

And in when he swam in the 200 medley relay, the team went seven for seven. Again, perfection.

“He’s the starter of that race,” said Head Coach Ted Dow. “If he has a good swim to begin with, the rest of the guys follow in. I’ve not seen it where we’ve had to pick him up. He sets that tone, and he starts it off, and everybody is like ‘Wow, he’s going. We better go.'”

This past week at the Section 1AA Championships, Reeves was dominant. He earned state berths in four events, and defended his section titles in the 200 yard Individual Medley and the 100 yard back stroke.

But, amazingly, he did all this while he was sick.

“I was running a little bit of a fever,” he said. “I had a sore throat. We had a bottle of NyQuil and DayQuil that I was taking trying to manage my symptoms, and I was reading off the symptoms that it could help, and I was like ‘Hmmm. This is basically every symptom that I have.'”

Head Coach Ted Dow has coached Reeves for four years. He’s not surprised by the results, he’s been seeing them for years.

“We [have] a swimmer that not only has the god-given ability to succeed, but he’s got the drive to go along with it.”

Grant Reeves of the Mayo Spartans is this week’s KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.