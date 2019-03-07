Ladies Night Out offers special deals in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Women in Rochester hit the town Thursday evening for shopping, music and dining.

The annual “Ladies Night Out” event invites women to take advantage of special deals at more than two dozen downtown businesses.

There was also a kickoff party at the Shops at University Square with live music and prizes.

A free shuttle service ferried people from store to store.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance has been hosting this event for four years now, in an effort to help make it through the final stretch of winter.

“Obviously winter has been a little bit of a nuisance this year, so we put this on to allow women to break out of cabin fever, shop, have some fun before spring starts,” said Meghann Southwick, Rochester Downtown Alliance Director of Events.

New this year, there was also a Ladies Night Out after party at the Castle Community on North Broadway.