5pm Interview: Seasons Hospice Fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kooky Concessions and Catering is preparing to host its third annual fundraiser for Seasons Hospice.

Owner Jacob Thomas felt called to support Seasons after his grandmother received quality end of life care.

He and his wife, Jenae, are excited to support the hospice Sunday, May 19th.

The event will run from 12 – 6 p.m. at the Rochester Eagles Club.

It will feature a silent auction, raffles, games, a bake sale, live music, and of course, food!

50 percent of the food truck’s proceeds will go to Seasons. According to the event’s Facebook page, previous events have raised more than $8 thousand.

If you are unable to attend the event but would like to donate, you may do so here.