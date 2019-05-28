5pm Interview: On the Tee with ABC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — More than 130 golfers will soon take to Somerby Golf Club for the 19th annual On the Tee with ABC golf tournament.

The fundraiser supports the Ability Building Center, which serves people with disabilities and special needs. It works to provide rehabilitation and employment services.

The event will be Monday, June 3rd and feature many fun competitions, like putting contests, in addition to the round of golf!

NewsCenter’s Tom Overlie will emcee the event.

ABC’s Julie Smith will serve as the dinner’s keynote speaker.

There are still some open slots for teams looking to take part. Please call ABC (507-281-6262) and ask to speak with either Crystal Heim or Laurie Kellagher.