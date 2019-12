ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Olmsted County is preparing to come together in the fight against cancer at its annual Relay for Life event!

Relay for Life will take place at RCTC on Friday, June 21st.

Ahead of the fun, KTTC got to sit down with this year’s honorary chair, Kelly Ihrke, about her cancer fight and what Relay means to her!

It’s not too late to get involved in this year’s event! Click here for more information.