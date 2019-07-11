5pm Interview: Donate to Drink in support of “Running Start for School”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — It’s a chance to grab a drink with friends and help provide students with what they need to succeed this school year.

Donate to Drink is teaming up with LTS Brewing Company to offer an incentive-based fundraiser in support of United Way’s “Running Start for School” effort.

On July 17th from 6 to 9 p.m., people can bring school supplies to LTS and earn a free drink.

There is a two drink maximum at the event.

You can earn one drink by bringing:

You can earn two drinks by bringing: