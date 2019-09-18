Around Town: Paws & Claws Fall Fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Save the date and join Paws & Claws for a fun time bidding on fabulous items for our furry four-legged friends. It’s the 30th annual Fall Auction!

Silent auction starts at 5:30 PM and a fun Live Auction follows at 8 PM. You will be entertained by the banter of local auctioneer, John Kruesel. The event is at Rochester International Event Center.

Paws & Claws is collecting donations for the auction at their donation center at the Tom Kadlec Kia dealership on the East Frontage Rd. of North Highway 52.

The donation center is open Saturdays from 10 to 4 and Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8pm ending on September 21.

For more information, https://www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/fall-auction-2019/